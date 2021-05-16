Movie Reviews

‘The Woman in the Window’ review: Amy Adams carries confused thriller

Netflix
Jon Winkler

Jon Winkler is a 26-year-old movie/music nerd in Boxborough, MA by way of Merrimack, NH. He loves watching, listening to, dissecting, mocking and talking about movies, television, music, video games and comics. He enjoys a good cheeseburger, believes CDs and vinyl are superior, likes to make people smile if they're having a rough day, and is rumored to be Batman (unconfirmed).

Previous Article'Jupiter's Legacy' Review: Netflix wades into the superhero genre, but never ventures from the shallows
No Newer Articles