Movie Reviews

Untitled Horror Movie review: A horror-comedy satire with lots of potential

Spectrum Studios
Justin Carreiro

Justin is a fun-loving twenty-something living in downtown Toronto, Canada. He’s an avid TV buff, movie fan, and gamer. In addition to writing for The Young Folks, he has contributed to Entertainment Weekly's The Community, Virgin, TV Fanatic, FANDOM, and his blog, City Boy Geekiness.

Previous Article'The Handmaid's Tale' 4x10 Review: The End of Fred Waterford
No Newer Articles