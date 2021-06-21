‘Dynasty’ 4×07 review: “The Birthday Party” has Alexis try to break up Adam and Kirby

Alexis’s tower might be crumbling so soon after achieving her victory on Dynasty. Between Blake, Dominique, Anders, and Kirby, there are many plots forming against her to defeat the new matriarch of Carrington Manor. And based on the moves, she might not see it coming. She lost epically in her fight against Kirby, but if Dominique and Blake get their way, Alexis will soon be defeated once and for all. This could be the start of yet another rivalry between Dynasty’s power-players.

The big battle of “The Birthday Party” centered on Alexis fighting for control over Adam’s attention from Kirby. This need to control her son was an uncomfortable balance between stage mother and incestuous obsession. Alexis blamed it on Adam dating someone “beneath him,” but I have a feeling that she would do the same things regardless of who he was dating. She wants to be the most important woman in his life, and after seeing Adam find someone he could theocratically spend the rest of his life with, she went right for the jugular. This obsession will only hurt her; Dynasty has shown that Adam will turn on Alexis if she wrongs him (let’s never forget her being thrown into the fireplace!). And if she does something to ruin his relationship and chances to be Chief of Staff, that relationship will be over.

Yet Adam is no victim in this situation. He should’ve stood up to his mother and saw the value in Kirby for being the awesome person she was. Kirby went out of her way to sabotage his biggest competition—she’s proven to be an asset in his court. Sure, cancelling the La Mirage birthday party was better for his career (the Carrington Manor party opened so many doors), but he should’ve kept Kirby at his side. The cracks are starting to form in the pairing; partly due to his treatment and doubting their image as a couple. And, with Oliver (Kirby’s ex) coming to town, he’ll have a dangerous element driving a wedge between him. Adam needs to get his priorities straight and realize Kirby is the best thing that has happened to him since becoming a Carrington.

Alexis’s other looming battle seemed to come out of nowhere. Why did Dominique so quickly turn on her? It’s not like Alexis knew the mineral rights under Carrington Manor had no diamonds, and the deal that formed between them was pretty fair. This betrayal came across as Blake preying on Dominique’s insecurities to give her everything she ever wanted: wealth, power, and recognition of being a Carrington. Dominique wanted so much to be in the loop with a Carrington plot that she turned on her big plan for a sure thing. Kudos for her ambition since she’ll still come out as a winner, but she needs to watch her back around Blake too. This scheme with the raw diamonds/mineral rights could blowback in her face, with huge financial consequences if Blake or Alexis betrays her.

Wilford Harewood/The CW

Fallon and Liam’s relationship hurdle came across as a reasonable issue. Both are savvy and ambitious people, so a work/life balance would be something they’d eventually have to face. Of course, Fallon had to blow it out of proportion with another scheme that blew up in her face, but it’s great the new married couple came out stronger for it. They’re finally communicating and expressing their desires! Sure, it came right at the end of “The Birthday Party,” but it had to start from somewhere. Fallon couldn’t keep manipulating Liam with distractions throughout their marriage–it wouldn’t be feasible or healthy to their relationship. Though, getting Liam’s friend to come to town was a nice gift, even if it was under shady means.

Let’s get it out there: Nash is a terrible friend. The absolute worst type of friend you’d want to have around. Did he think he could cheat with his friend’s new bride? They got married two months ago! His ego was so toxic and trash; his confrontation with Fallon showed exactly the type of person he was in his life. And then to not only try to blackmail Fallon, he talks trash about his friend’s writing ability. Why would he be friends with Liam if he thought so little of him? Something doesn’t seem right with Nash.

Who could be the one trying to sabotage Fallon? The issues with the UK plot of land came up at the last minute, so the schemes had to be intentionally against her. There are three people at the top of the list: Blake, Laura Van Kirk, and Martina. Firstly, it wouldn’t be Dynasty without an underhanded scheme by Blake to try to seize power—working with Fallon could all be a plot to steal her company and take back control. Betraying Fallon wouldn’t be something we’d put past him. Secondly, Laura is an ongoing adversary for Fallon. She might be married to Liam, but you never know which way the wind will blow with Laura’s plots to ruin Fallon.

Martina, on the other hand, is a theory I’ve mulled over after her recent many appearances. Is she Fallon’s assistant, or could she be an undercover double-agent plotting to destroy Fallon Unlimited from within? Fallon’s previous assistant got a few sporadic appearances here and there, but Martina has stayed around more consistently. The news of the bad deal had to have happened from someone close by—Martina would be within a good distance to maneuver and sabotage Fallon.

Advertisement

Wilford Harewood/The CW

Culhane’s new romance will definitely start up again. The pair had major chemistry during the event and they’ll no doubt see each other again in Atlanta. His story, meanwhile, needs a bit of energy. Culhane’s plot now revolves around him being a newfound millionaire; he’s acting displaced and not fitting into the expected stereotypes of having money. Could this be Dynasty’s way of preparing him to leave Atlanta? He mentioned feeling like he didn’t belong, and now has to get used to the idea of being a millionaire; he’s too far on the outside of the rest of Dynasty’s drama. His plots have reached the point of being filler.

“The Birthday Party” challenged the partnerships that have formed on Dynasty. Cracks began to tear them apart, but they’ve worked hard to stay together. This episode was a case of the relationship tests, and while Fallon/Liam became stronger for it, the Adam/Kirby pairing brought doubts and the Alexis/Dominique partnership was set up for disaster. It’s only a matter of time before they’re faced with their biggest problems yet. Hopefully, they bring all the soapy drama and catfights to liven things up–the plots need some energy to bring life to them.

Dynasty airs new episodes Fridays at 9 p.m. EST on The CW and streams Thursdays on cwtv.com.

Advertisement