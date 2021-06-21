Elder Statesman: Hot New Tracks to Check Out

Wow! Beaucoup sexy, electrifying music to tempt your musical addiction with this week. Some of the songs presented below were sent to me by publicists or labels, which means in one sense, they’ve been evaluated as worthwhile.

Some of them I reviewed for a variety of outlets, others I just plain old like. One of the songs, “Sober,” will drop on the 25th of June, and undoubtedly will ascend the charts, simply because it’s so fricking good.

So, without further introduction, here is a smorgasbord of songs from artists who are killing it right now.

Ray Scott – “Take A Drink” and “As Long As The Bar’s Open”

Country singer-songwriter Ray Scott, whose voice is reminiscent of Waylon Jennings, just dropped two singles, “Take A Drink” and “As Long As The Bar’s Open.” Both tracks are from his forthcoming album, Cover the Earth, slated for release on September 23.

Called a ‘traditional country singer’ because he steers clear of bro-country, Ray’s sound might be called ‘outlaw country’ music by some. I call it ‘old school’ country music, full of crying steel guitars, potent rhythmic pulses, and a baritone voice, deep and resonant, at once expressive and flavored with tectonic timbres.

Maddie Glass – “Space Boyfriend”

Maddie Glass, a pop-punk singer-songwriter and actress, revs it up with “Space Boyfriend,” narrating the risky side of dating while looking for Mr. Right.

Lifted from her upcoming EP, Thank You For Breaking My Heart, “Space Boyfriend” pumps out delicious pop-punk savors topped by Maddie’s edgy, angst-ridden voice, exuding the grimacing skater grrrl textures once suggestive of Avril Lavigne, only Maddie does it hecka-better.

Melanie Rogers – “R.U.O.K.”

Alternative artist Melanie Rogers released “R.U.O.K.” a few days ago.

The track opens on an elegant piano, followed by Melanie’s plush voice, dripping with hues of regret, worry, compassion, and hints of heartache. It’s one of those voices laden with cashmere timbres and subtle sonic shadings.

Chesca – “Crocodile Tears”

Bay Area singer-songwriter Chesca, aka Chesca Musica, delivers a brand-new single, “Crocodile Tears,” taken from her forthcoming album, Feel The Breeze, which drops on July 30.

Chesca’s voice conjures up Lady Gaga, infusing the lyrics with the dangerous, enchanting tones of Greek mythology’s Sirens of Sirenum scopuli. Simultaneously silky, serrated, and lingering, Chesca’s vocals lure listeners in by means of smoldering, sensuous timbres riding over kaleidoscopic layers of EDM-laced harmonics.

Talking about the Feel The Breeze, Chesca says, “If only one person somehow feels connected to the entire album and feels less alone because of the experience, then I’ve done my job as a songwriter. The only way that becoming an artist made sense to me was to be as authentic as possible, and that means being honest about dealing with things like sadness, depression, and anxiety without hesitation. I know from experience that pain and emptiness can come from anything, and global consciousness shifting events like the pandemic can bring those raw emotions to the surface.”

Alice Gray – “Double Decker”

Indie-pop singer Alice Gray introduced her latest single, “Double Decker,” about three days ago.

The low-slung, creamy nuances of Alice’s voice offer wicked dreamy flavors as the melody rolls out on undulating surfaces of exotic, almost tropical textures. Alice’s posh voice is both sumptuous and voluptuous, imbued with luminous smoky, glassine coloration.

ET Boys – “Sober”

One of the best songs of the year, “Sober,” will drop on June 25, along with a music video. The track is from the ET Boys, two brothers, Tacboy and Sharkeyes, who have oodles of talent. Sharkeyes plays the role of Ray Manzarek to Tacboy’s role of Jim Morrison, oozing not only physical sex appeal but a sensual, alluring voice that’s unforgettable.

Allowed to listen to some of their early songs, I was impressed. But since then, the ET Boys have evolved and elevated their sound to the point of superlative, blending nu-pop and melodic hip-hop into an electrifying sonic confection.

Sadly, the song is not yet available for listening. So, you’ll just have to take my word for it – it’s awesome, reminiscent of the unique creativity of Billie Eilish and the erogenous vocal energy of Jim Morrison crossed with Robert Plant. I will be reviewing it as soon as possible, as well as doing interviews with both Tacboy and Sharkeyes.