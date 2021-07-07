Music Reviews

‘Butterfly 3000’ review: King Gizzard’s synthetic journey shows hints of STRFKR

KGLW
Hunter Church

Hunter Church is a twenty-two-year-old writer who specializes in writing about music and film. His personal blog, huntingitdown.com, has been active for over three years, and outside of it and theYoungFolks, he works for Spectrum Culture.

Previous Article'Succession' teaser trailer: More "kinda dramatic" family issues ahead in season 3
No Newer Articles