Music Premiere: Wild Americans – “Again”

Alternative rock duo Wild Americans introduce their brand-new single, “Again,” a track from their forthcoming album, One-Dimensional Man, slated to drop August 13.

Self-produced, Wild Americans recorded One-Dimensional Man in their home studio. Encompassing both previously written material, along with additional songs composed purposely for the album, the end result is organic and uninterrupted.

Made up of high school music teacher Mike Neglia (percussion, organ) and Andrew Milea (guitar), the twosome met while studying music in college. Paired up on a senior thesis project, they aced the project, followed by forming Wild Americans to cultivate their writing and production talents. In 2016, they released their debut EP, Lighten Up.

Andrew explains, “Again” deals with a “Sticky situation – birthday – comes around once every year if we’re lucky, nobody knows how to feel about them. We feel that ‘a place to be no one’ is what we’re looking for. In larger part, the song is about the sense of separateness a birthday affords a person. Unless you share it with someone else in your social circle, it’s most likely only you whose birthday it is. That’s a heavy feeling, and so this is the song.”

“Again” opens on a sizzling, thumping drum shuffle rolling into dark, rumbling colors riding a throbbing rhythm laced with jazz tangs. Luminous accents enter, infusing the tune with brilliant hues attended by fat shadowy pigments. On the chorus, the harmonics conjure up hints of The Beatles.

The staggered, percolating bassline and shifting layers of harmonics imbue the song with psychedelic savor as edgy, elevated timbres imbue the lyrics with wicked dreamy passion dripping with sighing potency.

Stellar, unique percussion, the lustrous bray of the organ, as well as the ebb and rise of the melody, give “Again” a mysterious, alluring sensualism.

