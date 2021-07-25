‘Dynasty’ 4×11 review: “A Public Forum for Her Lies” plays childish games between Culhane and Sam

When is this cycle going to end, Dynasty fans? “A Public Forum for Her Lies” continued the same trend of half-plots and half-hearted drama from a series that once was a guilty pleasure. Dynasty season 4 started off strong, but the series has hit a major slump that has affected all the stories and characters. Fallon and Blake’s latest adventure to drive up Fallon Unlimited’s IPO wasn’t the satisfying conclusion it should’ve been. And, the crushing blow to Kirby and Adam’s relationship went out with a whimper instead of being a sweet bubbly drink in a champagne flute. Dynasty is not the same show anymore.

The IPO storyline tied up the loose ends in Fallon and Blake’s complicated father/daughter relationship. Being business partners brought them on the same level to understand each other and learn from each other’s strengths. For one, Blake would learn to respect his daughter while Fallon would learn the darker side of the business world. Their pitching to the investment boards highlighted that fine balance between them. The pitching also proved how different they were, from Fallon thinking New School and Blake sticking to his tried-and-true business methods. They were a dynamic duo, albeit in less exciting ways.

Hijacking the birthday party to make their final plea to the 6th richest man in the world was where “A Public Forum for Her Lies” hit a downward spiral. Did Dynasty need yet ANOTHER reason for Fallon to break out into song? Her performance of “Driver’s License” by Olivia Rodrigo was sung beautifully, but Dynasty continued its negative trend of being a musical show. Dynasty doesn’t need to follow in the footsteps of Riverdale or The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. The singing didn’t make sense, regardless of how much Dynasty tried to connect it to the plot. It’s great that Fallon used the opportunity to build a viral TikTok campaign with the birthday girl, but the last-minute development added to another plotline that ended abruptly without fanfare. Now that the IPO drama is done, could the characters get back to being their soapy selves again?

Adam and Kirby’s relationship imploding was a problem on both of their fronts. Each side added to the tension that drove them apart; Alexis’ scheming and Oliver’s games planted the seeds, but the damage was done from the couple themselves. Firstly, Adam should’ve trusted Kirby whenever she was around Oliver. Kirby is an adult who made all her own choices, regardless of Adam being worried about her partying and Oliver’s shady ways. Adam needed to trust Kirby that she wasn’t going to cheat or leave him for her toxic ex. Kirby, on the other hand, made decisions that were harmful to her, especially since she already knew Oliver was bad news. Plus, she needed to listen to Adam too, and understand where his concerns were coming from. Adam clearly loved her and was worried about her—they both made bad decisions all around.

Though, why wasn’t Kirby mad at Oliver? Why did she hook up with him?! If I found out my toxic ex came back to town for the purpose of breaking up my relationship, I would’ve been pissed at him too. Oliver purposely manipulated Kirby and used her; that should’ve been a clear sign that he was up to no good and Adam had a point. The villains in the matter were Oliver and Alexis, not Adam.

Erika Doss/The CW

Kirby’s reunion with Oliver could be the cause of her being the mysterious dead body in the Dynasty season 4 premiere. Oliver’s hard-partying ways are having a negative effect on Kirby, and since most people have turned against her, this could push her into a further tailspin. Cristal, on the other hand, would be too much of an obvious choice since her storyline has focused mostly on her relationship with Blake and the operation she needs. Adam getting her into the clinical trial might be what saves her, so if it’s not Cristal, Kirby would be the next obvious suspect.

Sam and Culhane’s drama could best be described as an old married couple. Their scenes during “A Public Forum for Her Lies” proved why sometimes you shouldn’t go into business with your friends—they bickered about the smallest of things. Expanding the hotel/club should’ve been a thought-out venture where every possibility was planned out and discussed as reasonable adults. Sam was absolutely in the wrong for hiring the construction team without discussing it with Culhane first or doing the proper work (i.e., references, budget, scope, etc.). Sam’s explanation was too condescending, and their childish bickering during the tennis match didn’t help in the matter.

Surprisingly, Dominique, Alexis, and Anders were the most consistent characters who played their parts. When did it get to this place? Dominique will do anything to get to the top, so her sabotaging the influencer (and it blowing back in her face) was right up Dynasty’s alley. I wish we had more of her scenes trying to scheme and get ahead. Anders and Alexis make a good pair and having them find peace over their actions as parents was a good resolution to their arc. However, Alexis needs to get back to her villainous scheming ways—the petty sabotage on Oliver was fun, but she has to go bigger to leave her iconic mark.

“A Public Forum for Her Lies” was another filler episode that continued Dynasty season 4’s slump. Something major needs to happen to change the pace of the series and get back on track to being the guilty pleasure ride it once was. Whatever is in store for Kirby now that she’s alone, hopefully, it will be big and cause soapy drama for the characters.

Dynasty airs new episodes Fridays at 9 p.m. EST on The CW and streams Saturdays on cwtv.com.