TV Reviews

‘Love is Blind: After the Altar’ review: Cast reunion contains awkward drama

Netflix
Chelsie Derman

Chelsie Derman studies journalism and professional writing, as well as creative writing, at The College of New Jersey. She also serves as the Arts & Entertainment Editor at her school newspaper, The Signal. When she isn’t writing reviews or anything pertaining to entertainment, you will find Chelsie either writing her novel or watching anything fantasy related.

Previous Article‘The Green Knight’ review: Chivalry is dead, long live chivalry
Next Article'Jungle Cruise' review: You've been on this ride before, but that may not be a bad thing