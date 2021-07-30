Movie Reviews

‘Jungle Cruise’ review: You’ve been on this ride before, but that may not be a bad thing

Disney
Jon Negroni

Based out of the San Francisco Bay Area, Jon Negroni is TYF’s resident film editor and lover of all things oxford comma. He’s the author of two novels and a book about Pixar movies, plus he hosts Cinemaholics, a weekly movie review podcast.

Previous Article‘Love is Blind: After the Altar’ review: Cast reunion contains awkward drama
No Newer Articles