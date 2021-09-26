‘Big Brother 23’ Week 11 review: Kyland’s mistake is Xavier’s gain

Even predictable rounds can surprise us Big Brother 23 fans, especially when it gets down to the wire. Week 11 could’ve been a cut-and-dry week with the men’s alliance dominating and taking out Azah as originally planned. However, the mid-week change delivered one of the best blindsides delivered all season (and possibly even in the last few years). Kyland wasn’t prepared, but we had our popcorn ready to go for when the moment came.

Kyland’s big mistake was overestimating the value of “competing against the best.” We discussed in our previous review that it was a terrible decision on his part to take the strongest competitor to the finals. Did he not want to win? Apparently, he did based on how angry he was by being blindsided by Xavier and Derek F. Kyland had every opportunity to take out bigger threats and put himself in a better position, but he stuck to that mentality and it destroyed his game. Kyland became too focused on that mantra that he couldn’t see the others had turned against him, and that his inner villain attitude lashed out at bad times.

Particularly, he needed to give Derek F. reassurance that their deal still stuck. Derek F. didn’t ask him anything outlandish; he just wanted to check in and make sure they were still protecting each other, which was fine to go. Games like Big Brother and Survivor need check-ins to remind people that you’re still on their side. By lashing out at him, Kyland created doubt and pushed his ally further away to consider other options. Derek F. was also close with Xavier and Azah, so why wouldn’t he work with them if he felt more comfortable? This wasn’t the big move that ruined Kyland’s game, but it planted some seeds to pushed a Coaster like Derek F. to another plan.

Speaking of Derek F., let’s admit it: he’s not going to win Big Brother 23. He hasn’t won a single challenge and he continues to take credit for things he didn’t do in this game. His ego has clouded his judgment to the point that he is the clear easy win for whoever is sitting next to him on finale night. We haven’t had a deluded houseguest like this in years, and one who has made plenty of excuses against other people for failing at the game. Derek F. spent most of the season sleeping, whining, eating, and hanging out with people; he came for a summer vacation, not to play Big Brother. He was carried this summer.

CBS / Global TV

Azah had also been carried, but she tried to be proactive about her relationships. Some of her decisions did make an impact, like her conversations with Britini and how she worked with Tiffany. Still, she’s very lucky that the men changed targets this round because she would’ve been the easy target to evict. Up until a few days before the eviction, Azah had been the clear target–the final decisions didn’t stem from something she did, but she gets credit for not messing up the blindside happening around her.

Xavier is the clear frontrunner heading out of Week 11. Targeting Kyland was a smart move for his resume because he took out the next biggest target AND he evicted someone the jury didn’t like. Evicting a hated jury target can win a lot of favor with the jury members since it impresses them that the move was made. Granted, Xavier won’t have Kyland’s vote on finale night, but the decision may have snatched him up a few more votes when the time comes to vote. Xavier made the right call by striking at the right time; he succeeded where Kyland failed.

The big moment that blew up everywhere was the confrontation between Kyland and Xavier on eviction night. Do you think Kyland tried to goad Xavier into punching him? I think so based on his smug look and refusing to leave the house before getting in his last words. There’s a bit of grey area with how Xavier’s nephew came up in the house and was a part of this conversation. Prior to the eviction, Xavier mentioned taking care of his nephew and being a good role model for him, which had been in chats with Kyland about their alliance. However, Kyland should never have brought up Xavier’s nephew. Anything is fair game on Big Brother, but in the context of how Xavier is taking care of his nephew, Kyland didn’t need to bring children into the discussion as it’s a big matter in real life. He knew exactly what he was doing and painted himself more as the villain; another blatant attempt for him to return in another season (though, I don’t think that’s ever happening).

Week 11 delivered on a thrilling ending on what seemed like a predictable filler week. Blindsides are fun when they’re a true blindside–and THIS was a true blindside. If only we had more of this during Big Brother 23; the season could’ve felt a lot differently.

Big Brother 23 airs on CBS on Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8/7c.