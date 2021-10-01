Movie Reviews

‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’ review: A funky, junky course correction

Sony
Cory Woodroof

Cory Woodroof has been reviewing films since he was 3 and could read the movies section of the newspaper, but thankfully, his writing and grammatical skills have improved since then. He has written for publications like the Nashville Scene, The Playlist, The Falcoholic and PopMatters and is a board member with the Music City Film Critics Association. He's on Rotten Tomatoes, too, if that means anything.

Previous ArticleAlbum Review: Fortunate Youth Releases ‘Good Times (Roll On)’
No Newer Articles