TV Features

The highs and lows of season two of ‘Ted Lasso’

Apple TV+
Allyson Johnson

Allyson is a New England based writer, who has been a film critic since 2012. She is a member of the Boston Society of Film Critics, the Boston Online Film Critics Association, and the Online Film Critics Society, along with being a Tomatometer approved critic on Rotten Tomatoes. Her writing can also be found at CambridgeDay.com, ThePlaylist.net, VagueVisages.com, RogerEbert.com, TheMarySue.com and elsewhere.

Previous Article'Nancy Drew' Season 3 premiere review: "The Warning of the Frozen Heart" teases a new serial killer in Horseshoe Bay
No Newer Articles