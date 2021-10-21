Movie Reviews

‘The French Dispatch’ review: Wes Anderson’s soulful tribute to writing will make you want to subscribe

Searchlight Pictures
Jon Negroni

Based out of the San Francisco Bay Area, Jon Negroni is TYF’s resident film editor and lover of all things oxford comma. He’s the author of two novels and a book about Pixar movies, plus he hosts Cinemaholics, a weekly movie review podcast.

Previous ArticleGet Ready For 'Dune': Best Recent Science Fiction YA Books
Next Article‘Locke & Key’ Season 2 review: An alluring exploration into demons, magic, and growing up