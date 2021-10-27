Review

17 Halloween TV episodes guaranteed to put you in a spooky mood

Chelsie Derman

Chelsie Derman studies journalism and professional writing, as well as creative writing, at The College of New Jersey. She also serves as the Arts & Entertainment Editor at her school newspaper, The Signal. When she isn’t writing reviews or anything pertaining to entertainment, you will find Chelsie either writing her novel or watching anything fantasy related.

Previous ArticleMusic Video Premiere: The Ghosts of Searchlight Unveil “Cauterizing Asphalt”
Next ArticleAlbum Review: Love, DEAN Releases Self-Titled LP