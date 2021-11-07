TV Reviews

‘Stargirl’ season 2 finale review: “Summer School: Chapter Thirteen” enacts Eclipso’s master plan

The CW
Justin Carreiro

Justin is a fun-loving twenty-something living in downtown Toronto, Canada. He’s an avid TV buff, movie fan, and gamer. In addition to writing for The Young Folks, he has contributed to Entertainment Weekly's The Community, Virgin, TV Fanatic, FANDOM, and his blog, City Boy Geekiness.

Previous Article'Spencer' review: Kristen Stewart shines in Pablo Larraín’s latest, dark drama
Next Article"I Don't Live Here Anymore" review: New album by The War on Drugs is too nostalgic for its own good