TV Reviews

‘Survivor 41’ Episodes 7 & 8 review: Live Tribal Council moves shake up the game

Evvie and Ricard strategizing at camp on Survivor 41
CBS
Justin Carreiro

Justin is a fun-loving twenty-something living in downtown Toronto, Canada. He’s an avid TV buff, movie fan, and gamer. In addition to writing for The Young Folks, he has contributed to Entertainment Weekly's The Community, Virgin, TV Fanatic, FANDOM, and his blog, City Boy Geekiness.

Previous Article'Nancy Drew' 3x06 review: "The Myth of the Ensnared Hunter" forces Ace to confront Mr. Bobbsey
No Newer Articles