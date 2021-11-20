Movie Reviews

‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ Review: A Return to What Makes Bustin’ Ghosts So Fun

Sony Pictures
Grant Jonsson

Grant is an aspiring entertainment journalist, internet personality, and novelist hailing from Windsor, Ontario, Canada. While he completes his degree to accomplish those dreams, you can find him singing Karaoke with friends or tucked away in a corner writing his next masterpiece. You can contact him on Twitter (@grantjonsson) or by email at: grant@theyoungfolks.com

Previous Article‘Sway With Me’ review: Syed Masood weaves complex family relationships into a contemporary coming-of-age tale
No Newer Articles