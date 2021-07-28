‘Stranger Things’ star Finn Wolfhard is a part of the next generation of ghostbusters in ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ trailer

Based off of the 1984 American supernatural comedy film Ghostbusters, the ghosts return yet again in the franchise’s fourth installment, Ghostbusters: Afterlife. Sony Pictures released its official trailer on July 27.

Set thirty years after Ghostbusters II, Ghostbusters: Afterlife follows a single mother (Carrie Coon) moving with her two children, Trevor (Finn Wolfhard) and Phoebe (Mckenna Grace), to an old farmhouse in Summerville, Oklahoma. The house belonged to Trevor and Phoebe’s late grandfather, and soon the siblings unearth the connection they have to the original Ghostbusters.

Right from the start, something appears off when they move into their grandfather’s home. The lights in the home frequently flicker, and a storm starts brewing, turning into a never-ending and unexplainable earthquake.

The story mostly focuses on Trevor, and his awkward and nerdy little sister Phoebe, who both learn about the supernatural and then fight the ghosts that run rampage around town.

Halfway through the trailer, the clip pays homage to the original Ghosbusters films. Trevor and Phoebe watch a Ghostbuster video with familiar quotes. Questions like, “Are you troubled by strange noises in the middle of the night?” or “You experience feelings of dread in your basement or attic?” or even “Have you or any of your family ever seen a spook inspector or ghost?” play overhead while the trailer shows characters hearing odd noises and coming face-to-face with ghosts.

Other nostalgic Ghostbusters moments emerge. From Trevor finding the old Ghostbuster station wagon (namely, the Ectomobile) in his grandfather’s garage to the Ghostbuster Ray (Dan Aykroyd) saying, “We’re closed” over the phone, still working at the same bookstore, these moments may stir up long-lost memories. In the new installment, Earnie Hudson and Annie Potts will reprise their roles as Dr. Winston Zeddemore and Janine Melnitz respectively.

Directed and written by Jason Reitman ( The Front Runner, Tully), as well as co-written by Gil Kenan (A Boy Called Christmas), the latest installment of the franchise will hold onto the Ghostbusters’ legacy. .

While Ghostbusters III, Ghostbusters: Answer The Call may have seemed nothing like its previous installments with a whole new cast and an all-female Ghostbuster team, Ghostbusters: Afterlife holds more resemblance to the earlier films and is more of a direct sequel to Ghostbusters II. With new and familiar faces, viewers will get the opportunity to watch a new generation of ghostbusters take down the spirits and save the day.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife is slated to be released in theaters Nov. 11. You can watch the trailer below.