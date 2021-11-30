Movie Reviews

C’mon C’mon review: One of Joaquin Phoenix’s strongest, quietest performances yet

Yasmin Kleinbart

Yasmin Kleinbart is a 20 something hiding in Orange County, California. She loves to watch movies with a craft beer in one hand and pad thai in the other.When she's not writing about entertainment, she's participating in nerd trivia at the bar or trying to beat the Water Temple in The Legend of Zelda.

Previous ArticleTrope Tuesday: The endearing charm of the Found Family
Next Article‘The Bridge’ review: Sting makes an anticlimatic return as he sits on the verge of creative bankruptcy