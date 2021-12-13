Movie Reviews

‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’ review: Washington and McDormand get twisted in this postmodern ode to Shakespeare

A24
Adonis Gonzalez

Based out of Arizona, Adonis dabbles heavily in the high octane worlds of film, gaming, and comics. He earned the title “The Lil Wayne of podcasts” right after he gave it to himself.

Previous Article‘Twentysomethings: Austin’ Part 1 review: Netflix's latest reality show is grounded in real life drama
Next ArticleThe Hating Game: 5 Big differences between the book and the movie