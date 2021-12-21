Movie Reviews

‘The Lost Daughter’ review: Maggie Gyllenhaal’s directorial debut is a gripping drama about parental strife

Netflix
Jon Winkler

Jon Winkler is a 27-year-old movie/music nerd in Hudson, NH by way of Merrimack, NH. He loves watching, listening to, dissecting, mocking and talking about movies, television, music, video games and comics. He enjoys a good cheeseburger, believes CDs and vinyl are superior, likes to make people smile if they're having a rough day, and is rumored to be Batman (unconfirmed).

Previous Article‘Heaux Tales’ review: Jazmine Sullivan gives an exclusive peek into the realities of modern woman
Next ArticleTYF Music Crash Course: The Legacy of the First Trans Rock’n’Roller