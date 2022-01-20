TV Features

7 Shows to watch after finishing ‘Station Eleven’

HBO/Netflix/TYF Illustration
Allyson Johnson

Allyson is a New England based writer, who has been a film critic since 2012. She is a member of the Boston Society of Film Critics, the Boston Online Film Critics Association, and the Online Film Critics Society, along with being a Tomatometer approved critic on Rotten Tomatoes. Her writing can also be found at CambridgeDay.com, ThePlaylist.net, VagueVisages.com, RogerEbert.com, TheMarySue.com and elsewhere.

Previous ArticleMicrosoft Shouldn't Buy Activision-Blizzard
Next ArticleAlbum Review: FKA Twigs finds self-confidence in "Caprisongs"