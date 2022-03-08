Album Review: The Weather Station – ‘How Is It That I Should Look At The Stars’

The Weather Station is quite an underrated indie band — fronted by the melancholic vocals of Tamara Lindeman — who has released her latest studio album titled How Is It That I Should Look At The Stars. Released on Fat Possum Records, listeners are in for a collection of dream-like serenades that emphasize the beauty in simplicity.

Over the years, she’s been quite consistent in her minimalist approach to music. Often choosing soft poeticism guided by a lone instrument or two. In this case, a gentle piano graces all ten tracks, along with the occasional saxophone and flute for added tranquility. The main attraction on this album, however, is Lindeman’s incredible songwriting and vast attention to detail when it comes to storytelling.

She has a knack for saying a lot in very few words. The lead single, “Endless Time” appears to be a sociopolitical ballad, speaking of the dawning realization that the world is more than what meets the eye. Some people live in blissful naivety, not wanting to address the perils of society: “We can still walk out on the street and buy champagne grapes…it never occurred to us to have to pay.” Meanwhile, others are slowly breaking down as the wool lifts with each passing day. By contrast, “To Talk About” craves a break from enduring the outside world (and surprises us with a hypnotic duet). Instead, time is better spent in the arms of a lover: “When I’m tired of unraveling all their endless truths / Oh I only want to talk about you.”

This album is overflowing with symbolic lyricism. In “Sleight of Hand,” we get a clever playing card analogy to represent an unbalanced relationship. She is expected to feign satisfaction while the other person tries to play her for a fool: “I don’t wanna have to smile when I open my gift / And there’s nothing inside it.” In one of the many somber tracks, “Stars,” it’s difficult to look up at the “million suns” in the sky without feeling great pain. The stars aren’t just celestial bodies, they’re representative of all the beauty that we have needlessly lost here on earth.

Lindeman also placates our sense of sight with rich, vivid descriptions. We’re meant to envision the watchful black and white magpie perched on the fence in “Ignorance.” To visualize the spectrum of greenery comprising the swamp in “Marsh.” And to picture the white moon cascading over a motel in “Song.” Using color to further complement such a relaxing ambiance is quite a clever way of captivating listeners.

The majority of tracks on this project are close to, or exceed 3 minutes. But they actually feel longer due to the way she sings in lingering, drawn out parables. Her voice is slow and hushed, caressing each chord with impressive delicacy. At times, this makes for enchanting lullabies fit for those introspective, rainy nights. My personal favorite, “Taught” comes to mind, with it’s warm woodwinds juxtaposing the dissonant lyrics. Towards the end, it’s relieving that there are only ten tracks, as any more would have risked feeling like a drag.

Through ambiguous lyrics and soothing falsettos, How Is It That I Should Look At The Stars is a solid album worth praise.

Follow The Weather Station: Twitter ∣ Instagram ∣ Spotify

Advertisement