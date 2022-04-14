Music Reviews

‘Tell Me That It’s Over’ review: Wallows have legs firmly planted on the indie-pop ground

Atlantic Recording Corporation
Dana Kaldy

Dana Kaldy (she/they) is a student in New York studying Psychology, Music, and Journalism. When they're not streaming Paramore records, they're playing guitar or bullying Ringo Starr online (sometimes at the same time). She aspires to be a music writer and own, like, so many dogs.

Previous ArticleHow ‘Still Star-Crossed’ paved the way for ‘Bridgerton’
Next Article‘61st Street’ series premiere review: The gritty crime drama disrespects the Windy City