TV Reviews

‘Big Brother Canada 10’ finale review: A mastermind thrives after a shocking betrayal

Global TV
Justin Carreiro

Justin is a fun-loving twenty-something living in downtown Toronto, Canada. He’s an avid TV buff, movie fan, and gamer. In addition to writing for The Young Folks, he has contributed to Entertainment Weekly's The Community, Virgin, TV Fanatic, FANDOM, and his blog, City Boy Geekiness.

Previous ArticleMay 2022 New Book Releases: Exciting Debuts and Middle-Grade delights
No Newer Articles