‘Roswell, New Mexico’ 4×05 review: “You Get What You Give” gives the best of the best

“You Get What You Give” is some top-tier Roswell, New Mexico. Like last year’s “Angels in the Silences,” 4×05 lets the characters drive the plot rather than the other way around. In this way, new developments are more organic and we dive deeper into the characters themselves. This episode also features dynamic scene staging and cinematography, which makes the episode more lived-in and real.

First, let’s talk about that ending. Michael’s powers on the fritz was a great, subtle twist, especially one that comes after a small identity crisis. The more time Michael spends with Bonnie and Clyde, the more he wants to experience life on Oasis. Again, that childhood innocence is coming back for him, of wanting to learn where he came from and seeing his home planet. Every time Clyde shows him a hologram of their home, the desire grows stronger. Michael Vlamis wonderfully showcases Guerin’s internal struggle here. It was a nice surprise to see Michael and Clyde bonding—they have a lot more in common than they thought, which gives necessary depth to Clyde. Their scene in the cave also had really great camera work and staging. In fact, this whole episode did, making it feel more real and personal for all the characters.

Michael’s telekinetic powers are uniquely his (Tezca confirms in this episode that they all have the ability for everyone’s powers but each one has its strength in one specific power). To lose them as he gets closer to learning about himself and where he comes from is a serious blow. We don’t know yet how this is happening though—was it the alien fruit he ate? Did Clyde do something to him? Or does it have something to do with Max’s blue flame powers? As Max’s fire powers grow, does Michael’s lesson? They’re weirdly connected in that Max is a clone of Michael’s father. Regardless, Michael potentially being out of commission will definitely lead to everyone realizing Alex is gone. It should be quick too, as Dallas was right there when Michael collapsed.

Dallas and Maria grow closer as they realize they each hold a missing piece to their respective investigations—Maria’s into Mimi’s wedding, and Dallas into a long-forgotten memory. It leads them to a farm where Dallas was once guided through his powers with water by his father. Together, they planted a tree with seeds from Oasis. Now, it’s fully grown and fostering more of that alien fruit Clyde gave to Michael. The tree is also where Mimi got married, but that’s about as far as we get in that investigation. Still, I love the way they are laying this out; it’s intriguing enough to hold my interest as they set up the mystery while not rushing it. Dallas and Maria also make a great pairing.

As much as I loved Anatsa and Isobel together and think their breakup was contrived, the Kyle and Isobel section of the episode was also great, and includes another great twist—the woman in the pod in Mexico is actually Sonya, Eduardo’s daughter. Tezca stole the alien rock from her and put her in the pod so she was free to go to Roswell.

I still don’t love how fast Isobel moves on to Kyle—the weight the show gives their moment feels imbalanced with the 4 episodes of the Anatsa-Isobel drama front and center. But I also like Kyle and Isobel, so ultimately it’s fine. And Michael Trevino and Lily Cowles have great chemistry too. The cosmic connections are strong with them too as they also find out the Valentis have been protecting Isobel’s family for decades.

Michael recruiting Bonnie onto his side was inevitable, but if Bonnie was tasked with Eduardo, who was tasked with Alex? Bonnie will likely be the key to —ahem—unearthing Alex, but it still might be a while. I also just love the background music during their scene—earlier, Bonnie mentioned that Oasis has no music. Having Michael recruit her while she’s watching a band play is perfect for emphasizing her growing humanity. The music is louder than normal to make that point, too.

Riley Voelkel took on the role of Tezca and ran with it all the way to the bank. Each line she delivers is delivered with such powerful conviction. Tezca wanting Max to be the new Jones is an interesting yet simple development. This has something to do with the Alighting so it of course has to be Max-centric, but I’m also tired of things being Max-centric. If the blue flame is also connected to Michael, then I’m on board. Still, the mind jumping this episode was engaging sci-fi.

Roswell, New Mexico is on a two-episode streak. Hopefully, there’s more fun ahead. And Alex.

Stray Thoughts:

Michael’s much better at undercover work this episode lol.

I guess no Jones resurrection.

I’m confused about Dallas’ timeline—wasn’t he in a pod at some point?

I wish Michael got as much focus on his fire powers as Max is getting.

Love “Mad World” closing us out.

I get a strange Max/Cameron vibe. I hope they don’t go there but there was a spark at the end.

Liz and Maria finally get a meaningful scene together.

Clyde giving Bonnie that guitar was so cute.

So many great lines this episode:

“The control you think it gives you is an illusion.”

“The torch has been passed.”

“I think I’m a shoe.”

“It’s a relief being around you.” <3