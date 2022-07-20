Movie Reviews

Fantasia 2022 : ‘The Girl From the Other Side’ shows off stunning, fantasy animation

Studio WIT
Allyson Johnson

Allyson is a New England based writer, who has been a film critic since 2012. She is a member of the Boston Society of Film Critics, the Boston Online Film Critics Association, and the Online Film Critics Society, along with being a Tomatometer approved critic on Rotten Tomatoes. Her writing can also be found at CambridgeDay.com, ThePlaylist.net, VagueVisages.com, RogerEbert.com, TheMarySue.com and elsewhere.

Previous Article'Not Okay' review : Writer and director Quinn Shephard’s blade is sharpened in scathing influencer satire
No Newer Articles