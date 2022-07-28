Movie Reviews

‘Nope’ review: Jordan Peele’s third film is a good miracle

Universal
Adonis Gonzalez

Based out of Arizona, Adonis dabbles heavily in the high octane worlds of film, gaming, and comics. He earned the title “The Lil Wayne of podcasts” right after he gave it to himself.

Previous Article'Long Story Short' review: Serena Kaylor gives us a nerdy, Shakespearian love story
No Newer Articles