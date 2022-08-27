‘Wild Is the Witch’ review: Rachel Griffin enchants readers with her heartwarming sophomore novel

After her popular debut The Nature of Witches, Rachel Griffin returns with her second novel, Wild Is the Witch. Set in the beautiful natural landscape of the Pacific Northwest, Wild Is the Witch weaves in paranormal elements while focusing on the human relationships at its center. Rather than an action-packed high fantasy novel, Wild Is the Witch is a raw exploration of grief, healing, and the risks we take for love.

Sourcebooks Fire

a witch reckoning with the aftermath of tragedy

Iris Gray has always loved her ability to perform magic. She revels in her powers as a Lunar, or a witch whose magic connects her most strongly to animals. Or at least, that was before a night of magic at the lake turned deadly—destroying a friendship and taking a life. Now, Iris is determined to keep her identity as a witch hidden and focus on starting anew with her mother at the wildlife refuge they run together. Iris is especially determined to keep her identity as a witch hidden from Pike Alder, aspiring ornithologist and witch-hating intern at the wildlife refuge.

a curse gone wrong. . .

Pike and Iris are always at odds, but Iris senses a deep-rooted reason beneath Pike’s hatred for witches. But when Pike takes it one step too far, Iris lets her anger get the best of her. She concocts a dangerous curse that is captured by a powerful owl rather than dispelled as she intends it to be. To stop the curse from being unleashed and destroying the entire region, Iris is forced to journey with Pike to capture the bird that could destroy Pike’s life. A risk that Pike, oblivious to Iris’ witch identity, is wholly unaware of. But when the price for keeping secrets grows more expensive, how far are Pike and Iris willing to go?

a familiar yet inspired read

Wild Is the Witch incorporates all the favorite YA paranormal romance elements—enemies-to-lovers romance, mystery, and of course, magic—but in an utterly refreshing fashion. In this character-driven novel, the deeply atmospheric setting is as spellbinding as the magic. Griffin’s descriptive storytelling draws readers into the book wholeheartedly, pouring poetry into every line. Rachel Griffin’s beautifully written novel is a warm and comforting read.

Admittedly, I have yet to read Griffin’s debut novel. But after reading Wild Is the Witch, The Nature of Witches has become a must-read. The complex family relationships, captivating writing, and majestic setting thread together to weave a gripping tale. Wild Is the Witch is the perfect cozy read for the approaching fall season.

Wild is the Witch by Rachel Griffin was released on August 2, 2022.