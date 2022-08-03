TV Reviews

‘Big Brother 24’ Weeks 2 & 3 review: Karma dishes out the blindsides

Big Brother 24 CBS Nicole shocked at eviction
CBS/Global TV
Justin Carreiro

Justin is a fun-loving twenty-something living in downtown Toronto, Canada. He’s an avid TV buff, movie fan, and gamer. In addition to writing for The Young Folks, he has contributed to Entertainment Weekly's The Community, Virgin, TV Fanatic, FANDOM, and his blog, City Boy Geekiness.

Previous ArticleMad Men Men S1E6: 'Babylon' [Podcast]
No Newer Articles