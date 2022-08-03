Interviews

Interview: Preeti Chhibber, author of ‘Spider-Man’s Social Dilemma,’ talks sequel villain and the Sandman’s internal organs

TYF Illustration
Jon Negroni

Based out of the San Francisco Bay Area, Jon Negroni is TYF’s resident film editor and lover of all things oxford comma. He’s the author of two novels and a book about Pixar movies, plus he hosts Cinemaholics, a weekly movie review podcast.

Previous Article'Big Brother 24' Weeks 2 & 3 review: Karma dishes out the blindsides
No Newer Articles