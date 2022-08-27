Book Reviews

‘The Undertaking of Hart and Mercy’ review: Megan Bannen’s delightful romance fantasy

Orbit Books
Brianna Robinson

Brianna Robinson is a book publicist and Sarah Lawrence College alum. She lives in New York with too many books and two enthusiastic dachshunds named after a family member, dead presidents and one actor. You can find her on twitter @blrobins2.

Previous Article'Orphan: First Kill' review: A clever and satisfactory prequel to a divisive horror film
Next Article'Childhood' review: K-Pop group Lucy shines bright with first full length album