Music Reviews

‘Childhood’ review: K-Pop group Lucy shines bright with first full length album

Mystic Story
Allyson Johnson

Allyson is a New England based writer, who has been a film critic since 2012. She is a member of the Boston Society of Film Critics, the Boston Online Film Critics Association, and the Online Film Critics Society, along with being a Tomatometer approved critic on Rotten Tomatoes. Her writing can also be found at CambridgeDay.com, ThePlaylist.net, VagueVisages.com, RogerEbert.com, TheMarySue.com and elsewhere.

Previous Article'The Undertaking of Hart and Mercy' review: Megan Bannen's delightful romance fantasy
No Newer Articles