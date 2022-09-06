‘Roswell, New Mexico’ series finale review: The alien soap opera ends on a high note

It is with great pleasure to say that Roswell, New Mexico ends on a high note. As a series finale, it captures the perfectly bittersweet driving-off-into-the-sunset vibe finales should hit. If a Season 5 existed, the finale sets them up perfectly to explore new and exciting dynamics and places. Alas, it wasn’t meant to be yet this finale is as satisfying as it could be, and as disappointing as canceled series finales usually are.

There’s still a lot crammed in 42 minutes, though. Roswell, New Mexico still never managed to seamlessly write around Tyler Blackburn’s absence without dropping him into a hole. The final standoff between Clyde and the Pod Squad weirdly leaves Alex out of the proceedings, at some point rushing him off to be cured off-screen by Kyle (a very anti-climatic solution to the life-and-death drama of the Malex proposal). Clyde gets away at first, kidnapping Rosa, and leaving everyone else to scramble around Roswell for a while.

To defeat Clyde, the Pod Squad reuses the handbook from the Season 3 finale—creating a serum and injecting the villain with it. Max and Liz are finally in sync with each other long enough to trick Clyde. It’s a brutal ending for a Jones-lite villain, but thrilling enough to reach finale-level tension. This conclusion also leaves a door open for Max’s story—literally. After the episode’s plot-related events end, “How’s it Going to Be” grants all the characters a nice wrap-up.

Max and Liz

I’ve been really impressed with where they look Max and Liz this season. Liz’s decision to turn down Max’s proposal was a mature one. As Liz says in the finale’s final moments, “We are way past skipping town.” Their struggles this season were ones that felt real on a very basic level; they love each other, but they disagree on a lot of things. How they handle the fallout is a true testament to their relationship. Max embraces his destiny and Liz proposes, a nice role reversal to their dynamic. Even though Max ultimately steps through the portal to Oasis, it’s not at the expense of losing Liz. They get engaged, both secure in where they stand with each other. They end on much more surer ground than where they started—that’s all you can ask for in an ending.

Dallas and Maria

Maria deserved more focus on her emotional journey this season. Her mother’s death didn’t get enough closure, but it did lead her to discover different powers and strengthened her connection with Dallas. Let’s forget about Greg (the show did it first)—Dallas and Maria’s slow-burn romance this season was a major highlight. Their departure at the end of the series is similar to Echo’s. Dallas, realizing his destiny also lies on Oasis, at least for a little while, steps through the portal alongside Max, but not before he kisses Maria goodbye—a kiss that felt more like a “see you later.” For Max and Dallas, this was a huge step in their journey; it’s a shame it’s been cut short by The CW.

Isobel and Kyle

Advertisement

Pour one out for Isobel and Anatsa first—they started off strong this season and I’m still disappointed by how Anatsa exited the show. The only aspect of Isobel/Kyle I didn’t like is how fast it happened after Isobel’s breakup with Anatsa. Regardless, the two manage to end in a place of love and comfort. Their final shot under the stars is a perfect way to send them off.

Kyle’s full acceptance as an alien doctor helping his friends was a great journey for him. Watching him flourish this season and save the day countless times puts him near the top of Roswell’s list of standout characters. From bully to someone who cares deeply for his friends, Kyle Valenti offered a comforting presence in some of Roswell’s darkest times.

The CW

Michael and Alex

Ah, where to begin? For a while, it didn’t seem like we would get here. Michael and Alex didn’t have a lot of screen time together but what they did have were undeniable chemistry and cosmic love. We got to witness a complete story with them, one that involved a lot of arguments, healing, and care throughout four seasons. They each came into their own on individual journeys and again together in Season 3, navigating a new old relationship with communication and grace.

Advertisement

The writers did what they could this season—even with Alex off-screen for the majority of the season, the Malex relationship was never in doubt. That’s a testament to the writing and to Michael Vlamis’ performance.

Michael’s struggle this season is all the more important even with Alex off-screen. His desire for his home planet is an old one, and I loved how the show didn’t forget that when he was presented with a tangible opportunity to return there. No matter his love for Alex, the idea of Oasis would be alluring. But it was his love for Alex that brought him back to Earth. Malex driving off in Michael’s truck out of Roswell is symbolic for many reasons, but one stands out: after waiting so long in Roswell for a family he didn’t know to show up, Michael’s leaving with Alex, and it doesn’t matter where they go.

Max, Isobel, and Michael

As much as I love where all the interpersonal relationships ended up, it’s the bond between the three original alien siblings I wish got more screen time. It was sweet watching Max and Isobel calm Michael down before his wedding, and seeing Max hand over the reigns to Isobel in their final scene together. For a trio that started the show splintered because of secrets, it’s good to see them depart on good terms and stronger than ever.

Advertisement

Rosa

Rosa didn’t show up until the last quarter of the season, so there isn’t much to say about her. But I’m so glad she stuck around for the remaining episodes. She provided a great sounding board for Liz and Maria, and it’s amazing to see how confident in herself she is now. She elevated these final episodes to a great degree. As for Amber Midthunder, her presence on this show has been wonderful, and I’m so excited to see where she goes from here. If you haven’t yet, please watch Prey. And if you want more from Midthunder, The Wheel is available on Prime Video.

To the cast and crew, thank you. Major, major kudos to Jeanine Mason, Nathan Parsons, Michael Vlamis, Lily Cowles, Heather Hemmens, Amber Midthunder, Michael Trevino, Tyler Blackburn, Rilvey Voelkel, Quentin Plair, Carlos Compen, David DeSantos, Rosa Arredondo, and Nicholas Ballas for four seasons of alien shenanigans, and to anyone else I missed.

It’s been a hell of a ride. Thanks for reading.

Final Thoughts:

Did Michael ever get his powers back? It doesn’t matter either way, and if they had made it more clear, it probably would have strengthened his decision to leave with Alex, but I do not remember a clear moment where he either got them back or decided not to restore them.

Shiri Appleby was a nice addition to this final episode, and seeing the two Liz’s embrace in the diner was iconic. I wish she was brought in sooner though—the tease at the end of Season 3 promised more things from this plot line that I don’t feel totally delivered.

Sanders in a suit.

The wedding scene, while nice, was a bit bizarre. At first, I definitely thought we just skipped the wedding entirely, but the cut back to it as Michael is “singing” was alright, I guess. There’s a fantastic shot of Liz and Max holding hands that I really loved.

Maria hired Bonnie as a bartender so they can serve all the people who are never at The Wild Pony.

It seems unfair that Roswell, New Mexico has their most exciting cliffhanger on the series finale. The promise of Oasis is alluring; I wish we had gotten here sooner. But it’s also one of those endings that double well as a finale—stepping into the unknown is itself an ending considering the journey it took to get there. That’s why I’m ultimately okay with where it leaves off.

“A certain spaceman of the cloth.”

“I got an idea: who wants to go to a wedding?”

“Maybe we just elope.”

“Don’t forget—you still owe me for all that copper wire.”

“This is me saying hell yes.”

Read past Roswell, New Mexico coverage.