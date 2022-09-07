House of the Dragon After Show S1 E3: “Second of His Name” [Podcast]

This week, House of the Dragon gives us whiplash. The Targaryens go hunting and continue to fail in the very basics of communication. There is still no good explanation about the dragons, so we’re feeling a little frustrated after episode 3.

My guest for this Episode 3 discussion is my friend, Chhaya Kolavalli. If you listen closely, dogs named Summer and Salad interrupt us quite often. You might question a particular sound in the background, and you would be correct: that is Salad digging a hole in the carpet.

Our frustrations this episode come from the show’s overall pacing—the time jumps are leaving important character moments behind. For two episodes in a row, we spend so much time in King’s Landing watching people talk about marriage that when the action comes in the last quarter of the episode, it feels rushed, like an afterthought.

“Second of His Name” was written by Gabe Fonseca and Ryan J. Condal and directed by Greg Yaitanes. It stars Paddy Considine, Matt Smith, Rhys Ifans, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best, Milly Alcock, and Emily Carey.

