The first trailer for ‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’ is here

Nintendo Direct has given us our first look at The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Here we go! The day is finally here. Earlier today in a Nintendo Direct live stream, Illumination released the first look at The Super Mario Bros. Movie, the first collaboration between the studio famous for franchises like Despicable Me, Minions and The Secret Life of Pets and Nintendo, the Japanese video game powerhouse.

The film is the second adaption of the iconic Italian plumber created by Shigeru Miyamoto and comes almost exactly 30 years after the infamous 1993 Super Mario Bros. starring Bob Hoskins and John Leguizamo. In this instance, the film will be directed by Teen Titans Go! creators Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic. Matthew Fogel is attached as the screenwriter.

However, ever since the cast announcement in September of last year, audiences have been intrigued by the star-studded cast which features Chris Pratt as Mario, Charlie Day as Luigi, Jack Black as Bowser, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong and Keegan-Micheal Key as Toad.

Speculation has been mounting as to how Pratt will interpret Mario, given that he is replacing the long-time voice of Mario, Charles Martinet.

Fans online have been marking the occasion with memes discussing their expectations of Pratt’s take on the character, but now we finally have an answer and it’s not very different from Pratt’s normal voice. We did not hear the character that much to draw any overarching conclusions. However, from what we got Pratt’s interpretation may be a relief for some who feared an over-the-top caricature but is sure to continue discussions between those opposed to the casting.

The trailer opens with Bowser’s army approaching an ice kingdom protected by penguins. After, the King of the Koopas defeats them and steals their star the camera pans to Mario falling from one of the classic green pipes as an ominous rendition of the Mario theme plays in the background. As he starts to explore the Mushroom Kingdom he meets Keegan-Michael Key’s Toad who is seemingly waiting for him and they ride off to the horizon exploring the kingdom together. After the title is unveiled, we get our first look at Luigi who finds himself escaping a stampede of Dry Bone Koopas

Albeit brief, this initial teaser is fun. We might not be looking at a life-changing film, but it does seem like a promisingly charming family-friendly adventure that partners perfectly with the established colorful tone of the Mario franchise.

Advertisement

The Super Mario Bros. Movie will be available in theaters on April 7th, 2023. Watch the trailer below.