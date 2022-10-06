Movie News

The first trailer for ‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’ is here

Universal Pictures
Pedro Luis Graterol

Pedro is a recently-graduated Political Science and Viola performance major from Linfield University. He writes about Venezuelan politics over at Cinco8 and Caracas Chronicles. And his legal signature includes the face of Sonic The Hedgehog.

Previous ArticleHouse of the Dragon After Show S1 E7: "Driftmark" [Podcast]
Next Article‘Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile’ review: Cliché, but without the crocodile tears