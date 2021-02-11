TV Features

The 5 best moments in Brandy’s Cinderella

Melissa Berne

She is twenty-something and was born in Miami, raised in Haiti until she was 8, then came back to Miami. Phew! She has a passion for movies, music, and books. Though some would say there’s passion and then there’s Melissa. She is an aspiring entertainment journalist who is an avid social media user. Melissa is obsessed with the movie “The Mummy,” has an affinity for vampires, pirates and sweets. You can contact her at: melissa@theyoungfolks.com Twitter: @YaGirlMelberne

Previous ArticleTalia Hibbert shares Zafir's romance novel recommendations from 'Take a Hint, Dani Brown'
Next Article'Judas and the Black Messiah' review: The definitive Black Panther movie has arrived