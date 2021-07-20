Otis & co. “choose Moordale” in ‘Sex Education’ season three teaser trailer

Fans of the British comedy-drama series, Sex Education, won’t have to wait much longer for the storyline to continue. Netflix just dropped its first season three teaser trailer July 19, giving viewers a sneak-peak of the upcoming season, slated to be released on Netflix Sept. 17.

As viewers may know from previous seasons, Sex Education centers on Otis Milburn (Asa Butterfield), the socially awkward son of the well-known sex therapist, Dr. Jean Milburn (Gillian Anderson). Ironically, at the start of the show Otis had yet to lose his virginity. Eventually, he and fellow student Maeve (Emma Mackey) began helping other students at Moordale Secondary School with sexual problems. Meanwhile, issues arose with headmaster Mr. Groff, and the administrators placed him on leave at the end of season two, which leads right into season three.

The season three trailer looks like it comes straight out of a TV commercial. However, instead of selling some product, the characters are promoting the new and improved school. Right at the beginning of the trailer, the words “Moordale Secondary” pop up with the school’s signature “M.” Then, three characters—including Otis—look straight in the camera and say “Choose Moordale,” as if all of the school drama from last year never happened.

The new strict headmistress Mrs. Hope Haddon then takes over the screen. She has Umbridge-esque vibes, the notoriously hated professor from Harry Potter and the Order of Phoenix. Sure, she doesn’t wear all-pink, but she certainly shakes up the school in a bad way.

While all of the students try to smile and look energized in the mock ad, from their expressions or body positions the audience can tell they obviously don’t look thrilled about this new administrator change. In the “official advert,” after the character Ola (Patricia Allison) talks greatly about how the school gives them skills and lets their creativity “thrive,” Maeve snorts and says, “Sort of like the chlamydia outbreak did last year.” Even at the very end of the ad, someone says, “choose Moordale,” and the other guy with him just shakes his head as if to say, ‘oh no way.’ For the 1:58 minute long ad, the characters strain their smiles and pretend like they aren’t annoyed about the new headmistresses’ ways.

Created by Laurie Nunn (King Brown), Sex Education season three may amuse the audience, but only time will tell. Season three will certainly be full of a lot of drama and frustrated characters.

You can watch the Sex Education season 3 trailer (or official advert) here.

Advertisement