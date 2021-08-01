Netflix limited horror series ‘Brand New Cherry Flavor’ introduces eerie, morally gray characters in first trailer

All three films of Netflix’s Fear Street may have already hit the streaming service, but Netflix isn’t done with its row of horror stories.

Netflix released the intense trailer for the new limited horror series, Brand New Cherry Flavor, July 30. Based in the early 90s in Los Angeles, producer Lou Burke (Eric Lange)—famous for winning Oscars—reaches out to young filmmaker Lisa Nova (Rosa Salazar) to discuss her movie. However, after meeting the producer, Lisa’s life goes downhill.

The trailer contains dark, paranormal magic. Full of screams, manifesting spirits, and mentions of witches’ curses, get ready for this eerie series. Even the transitions of the trailer mimic a ghost flickering.

Lou Burke serves as the main antagonist. In the trailer, Lisa says, “I want to set his life on fire,” furious at whatever he had done to her. We also see Lou Burke smiling straight at the shaking camera while colorful, disco-ball light blasts all over his face, giving a creepy effect. Later on, monsters or just plain old serial killers flicker onto the screen in a quick motion.

While all Lisa wanted was to make a movie, she finds herself in a whirlpool of constant vengeance. As she guns for revenge, one character even asks her, “Are you sure you’re the hero in the story?”

Created by Nick Antosca (Channel Zero, The Act) and Leonore Zion (Billions, Channel Zero), and based on the book Brand New Cherry Flavor by Todd Grimson, the story may make you get the right level of chills.

Check out the official trailer and synopsis below.

A filmmaker heads to Hollywood in the early ‘90s to make her movie but tumbles down a hallucinatory rabbit hole of sex, magic, revenge – and kittens. The new limited series, Brand New Cherry Flavor, is only on Netflix on Friday, August 13th. TV-MA.

Also check out the tagline:

Lisa Nova (Rosa Salazar) comes to LA dead set on directing her first movie. But when she trusts the wrong person and gets stabbed in the back, everything goes sideways and a dream project turns into a nightmare. This particular nightmare has zombies, hit men, supernatural kittens, and a mysterious tattoo artist who likes to put curses on people. And Lisa’s going to have to figure out some secrets from her own past in order to get out alive.

