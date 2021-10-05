TV Reviews

‘Roswell, New Mexico’ 3×11 review: “2 Becomes 1” walks back last week’s progress with too much exposition

Katey Stoetzel

film/tv critic across the web. former podcaster. TV Editor for The Young Folks. member of the Kansas City Film Critics Circle (KCFCC). find me @kateypretzel

Previous Article'Survivor 41' Episode 2 review: "Juggling Chainsaws" places Evvie in the middle of another vote
Next ArticleThere Will Never Be Another Super Smash Bros.