TV Reviews

‘Doom Patrol’ 3×06 review: “1917 Patrol” takes us back in time to learn more about Laura de Mille

HBO Max
Chloe Bernstein

Chloe Bernstein is a 21-year-old student at SUNY Old Westbury in the undergraduate program, pursuing dual English and American Studies degrees. Chloe enjoys reading and films, citing her inspirations as Charles Dickens, Margaret Atwood, and Sofia Coppola. Her favorite television shows include Doctor Who, Mad Men, Buffy the Vampire Slayer and The Vampire Diaries. Ms. Bernstein enjoys analyzing films, television and books hoping to one day get a job as a writer in Manhattan.

Previous Article'Stargirl' 2x10 review: "Summer School: Chapter Ten" searches for another way to stop Eclipso
No Newer Articles