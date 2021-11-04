The 15 best episodes of My Hero Academia

While there’s room for debate, it’s safe to say that My Hero Academia is one of today’s most popular anime. With an eclectic group of characters, mounting stakes and a twist on a familiar trope, the series has made a name for itself by not so much remaking the shonen wheel but by introducing new layers and embellishing the aspects that have made it such a beloved genre in the first place. It’s not that it’s doing something new but doing something great.

Season five is behind us and there’s no official date for season six (though we’re eagerly awaiting.) While season five was lacking compared to some of the greater highlights of the show (seasons two and three) it still offered moments of high octane action, character backstory (especially for the villains) and set up what looks to be a game changing next season as the League of Villains have, by five’s end, earned new and considerable power.

With the release of the show’s latest spinoff film, My Hero Academia: World Heroes Mission, myself and fellow writer Travis Hymas rank the 15 best episodes of the show so far.

Spoiler Warning for all five seasons of My Hero Academia below

“All Might” (1×12)

Throughout the first season of the series the audience is told over and over again about All Might’s abilities and accomplishments, but it’s in this episode that MHA finally proves it. All Might’s arrival and showdown with the nascent League of Villains is comparatively quick but serves a good purpose. Here, we can see both All Might’s resolve even in a weakened state and just how powerful his successor Deku could really become. Even now, the final flurry of punches that defeats Shigaraki’s first Nomu is one the show’s best shots and fist pumping moments. [Travis Hymas]

“Bakugo vs Uraraka” (2×09)

Bakugo’s deeper character development would be another season out but he’s used well as an insurmountable wall for Uraraka to face. While Uraraka can sometimes suffer from Naruto’s Sakura Syndrome at times, she shines brightly in this episode that showcases both her motivations and ingenuity in facing Bakugo’s wrath. With her loss followed by a good cry session with her proud parents, Uraraka manages to cement herself as a proper character, even if she still gets sidelined. Bonus points to Bakugo, who treats Uraraka with respect as an opponent, giving us a peek into the deeper layers yet to come. [TH]

“Shoto Todoroki: Origin” (2×10)

Despite having already appeared in much of season one and two, fan favorite Todoroki wasn’t able to shine beyond his abilities until his formidable match up with Deku during the sports festival arc. After learning of the abuse suffered by Todoroki at the hands of his father, Endeavor, the brawl that ensues is an emotional one because it shows Todoroki reconciling with one half of his power—the fire side that had been passed down by his father. Up until now we’d only seen him use the side that produces ice—a product of his mother’s quirk—but due to Deku telling him that the fire is his power to use, not his father’s, he finally lets loose. His abilities matched with Deku’s sheer, raw strength make for some of the most stunning visuals and action set pieces to date and manages to move forward yet another key player at the same time. [Allyson Johnson]

“Climax” (2×17)

Seasons 2 and 3 are so highly regarded by fans because of how well they managed to play with the eclectic group of characters at their disposal. One of the few Shōnen to truly highlight and add depth to almost all of their supporting players as much as it does to their protagonist, season two gave us the perfect, frenzied team up between Deku, Todoroki and Iida. Iida is a prime example of the rich characterization this series gives us as he easily could’ve been one note but instead, especially with the Stain arc, is given greater layers to show his want for revenge after his brother is injured which will then go on to effect how he handles Deku later wanting to go off and save Bakugou. Stain remains one of the show’s best adversaries and watching the three learn the scope of his quirk in real time is thrilling. [AJ]

“My Hero” (3×04)

Sure, Deku has one hell of a brawl with Muscular, but “My Hero” really delivers on MHA’s skill in managing a large cast and a lot of separate escalations deftly. Before the episode centers its focus on Deku’s first solo villain brawl, there’s time paid to check in with the other conflicts in the training camp—which will be important for everything to follow Deku’s fight. Once the showdown really picks up, Muscular becomes a solid foil for how Deku is utilizing One for All—pretty much impervious to Shoot Style—forcing Deku back to his old body destroying habits. [TH]

“Roaring Upheaval” (3×06)

Tokoyami is an endlessly interesting character and in “Roaring Upheaval,” just one part of the training camp arc, we get to see the full extent of his power, Dark Shadow. It’s another example of the exemplary character building the series does as we watch him and Shoji (underrated!) team up with Midoriya and the rest to try and stop the League of Villains. Both as a piece of a storyline as well as its own individual episode, it’s an exciting and adrenaline inducing ride, one that demonstrates just how much the students have grown as well as Deku’s ability to think on the fly, something that, in upcoming episodes, would be equally beneficial. [AJ]

“Symbol of Peace” (3×10)

Episodes ten and eleven of season three introduce many of the most iconic images from the series to date and set the bar impossibly high for the level of detail and scope the show would be able to instill in it’s fight sequences. However, though I fear repeating myself, the high point of “Symbol of Peace” isn’t a battle, but the escape of one, that showcases pivotal growth in Deku’s main antagonist, Bakugou. Deku, along with Todoroki, Iida, Kirishima, and Yaoyorozu, have stolen away from camp to rescue Bakugou without getting involved themselves and come up with a tremendous plan that puts the onus on Bakugou’s growth to accomplish it. The animation is top notch and is a well-balanced showcase of the show at it’s very best, with the combination of it’s bombastic score and all encompassing, tangible thrills that evoke pure glee out of moments of true heroics. [AJ]

“One for All” (3×11)

It’s difficult to pick an actual best episode from My Hero Academia, but the fight sequence in “One for All” certainly ranks high as one of the best moments—if not the best moment in the entirety of the series. In a battle between All Might and All for One, we watch as the very last flames of All Might’s power die out in his last stand, once more a beacon of hope for the world surrounding him. The fluidity and the kinetic scale of the animation set an impossibly high bar for themselves, with textured movements and flow so that we felt the pressure of each punch as well as the wind lost in the received devastating blows. The dramatic changes to motion as All Might’s moves grow more desperate and his power cools give the sequence even greater stakes as we hold our breath along with the crowd. If his bittersweet success wasn’t enough, it was his “you’re next” that signaled to Midoriya the end of his mentor’s power that sealed the deal on this being one of the more iconic episodes in the series. [AJ]

“Deku vs Kacchan Part 2″ (3×24)

Up until “Deku vs Kacchan Part 2” the two characters had a constant, antagonistic relationship—at least on Bakugo’s side—one marred by a troubled adolescence and Midoriyia’s lack of quirk. While their relationship isn’t magically solved by episode end, it has ultimately been set into a new stage. Bakugo knows Midoriyia’s secret and, with it, the two have become more reluctant allies than advisories. It’s cathartic both to see Bakugo acknowledge feelings of guilt (and an emotion other than anger period) as well as Midoriyia refuse to hold back against his childhood friend. What’s so beautiful about the moment is that it allows room for further progress, something that’s certain to come down the line as our heroes find themselves in increasingly impossible situations. [AJ]

“Red Riot” (4×9)

Surprisingly, My Hero Academia really seems to be at its best when its supplemental characters get their own big damn hero moments, and this episode is proof. Kirishima being pushed both to his physical and emotional limits makes his own Plus Ultra moment a huge pump up in excitement for an arc that admittedly runs a bit long. A special wink in setting up future disaster Gigantomachia as the encounter that gave Kirishima his fears is a great reminder that even in the secondary cast, the series is gearing up all of its characters for big swings and huge hits. [TH]

“Lemillion” (4×11)

One of the most heartbreaking uses of Checkov’s Gun, “Lemillion” is one of MHA’s lowest blows to the audience and a huge stake raiser. Over the course of the fourth season, Miro was set up to be the ideal, and in a great story decision he stays that way even through this episode’s painful treatment of him. There’s a lot of pain to feel with Miro’s backstory being framed against his lowest moment but that makes his continued fight in spite of losing his Quirk a reinforcement of MHA’s core theme of ideology being what sets the real heroes apart. [TH]

“Infinite” (4×13)

It’s to the series credit—especially mangaka Kohei Horikoshi—that so many viewers have supporting characters as their favorites. They’re drawn with such depth and given such enticing arcs that it’s easy to see why someone like Bakugo or Todoroki would be the characters someone latches onto. That said, “Infinite” is a reminder as to why Midoryia makes for such a terrific and curious protagonist. His showdown with Overhaul, aided by the help of Eri, is immense, and the visuals for the sequence as all of his power is focused on shutting Overhaul down, allowed to utilize the full vestige of his power to represent what the full power entails. Shot to look downright villainous in moments as the whites of his eyes are highlighted and shadows cover his face, “Infinite,” beyond being a well-timed and executed end to an arc, is a strong showing of the duality of this hero and how even with all his good intentions, his destructive strength is also something to be feared. [AJ]

“That Which is Inherited” (5×10)

It’s been said elsewhere, but Season 5 was relatively divisive for fans of the series, especially those who were greatly anticipating the My Villain Academia arc. For non-manga readers however, aside from a first act that dragged on a bit too long, especially with the more engaging episodes waiting ahead, the first half culminated in a satisfying and promising manner as Midoryia displayed Black Whip for the first time. One of the powers inherited from the ones who held One for All before him, it violently unleashes while in his joint training session and it’s up to the effort of Shinso and Uraraka to help him get it under control. Not only is this a huge development for our protagonist, especially as we see his improvements continue to mirror the changes happening in Shigaraki later on, but also a stellar spotlight moment for Uraraka , a character who, many will argue, deserves more screen time in general. The moment that Black Whip bursts from him, completely out of control and a mystery to both onlookers and Midoriya himself is a pinnacle example of the type of sequences that keep viewers attached to the show. [AJ]

“More of a Hero Than Anyone” (5×19)

While in the anime thus far he’s managed to snag some lasting moments, up until season five, there still wasn’t much known about Eraserhead. In “More of a Hero Than Anyone,” the series both rectifies this by diving deep into his and Present Mic’s tragic background, detailing the moment when they lost their close friend while still in school while simultaneously setting up threads that will touch later aspects of the series. The animation does wonders in conveying the emotions of the two characters, adding smaller details than what the manga panels offered. Though subdued compared to some of the series more action packed installments, it’s a stark reminder that, for all of the heroes in training who seek good and justice, there’s plenty more wanting to stamp that hope out. [AJ]

“Sad Man’s Parade” (5×22)

For manga readers, Season 5 of MHA is probably going to remain contentious. Even so, Bones absolutely nailed “Sad Man’s Parade” when the time came. Seeing that Twice is less a malicious force as he is damaged and unlucky undercuts a lot of perceptions of the League of Villains and in Twice’s case recontextualizes his comic relief status. Turning the concept of Plus Ultra on its head and unlocking Twice’s full potential via letting go of his sense of self identity is a great twist on the other “Origin” episodes the series has done. [TH]