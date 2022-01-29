TV Reviews

‘Peacemaker’ review: Superhero, John Cena is not

HBO Max
Adonis Gonzalez

Based out of Arizona, Adonis dabbles heavily in the high octane worlds of film, gaming, and comics. He earned the title “The Lil Wayne of podcasts” right after he gave it to himself.

Previous ArticleNine artists ready to make an impact in 2022
No Newer Articles