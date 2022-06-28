TV Reviews

‘Roswell, New Mexico’ 4×04 review: “Dear Mama” offers the first decent episode of the show’s final season

The CW
Katey Stoetzel

film/tv critic across the web. former podcaster. TV Editor for The Young Folks. member of the Kansas City Film Critics Circle (KCFCC). find me @kateypretzel

Previous Article'Elvis' review: The king of messy biopics
Next Article'Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe' review: Paramount Plus, heh, you said 'mount'