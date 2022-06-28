Mad Men Men Pilot: ‘Smoke Gets in Your Eyes’ [Podcast]

The year is 1960. Sorry, 2022. Three men who are mad about Mad Men are smoking herbal cigarettes and getting a little chatty about one of the greatest television dramas of all time. We begin with the show’s pilot, of course, titled “Smoke Gets in Your Eyes,” but this isn’t your typical rewatch podcast. One of our hosts has only seen a handful of episodes over a decade ago, one has seen the show only one time through, and the last has rewatched the show almost a dozen times. We won’t be spoiling what happens in later episodes, so even if you’re totally new to Mad Men, we’re here to guide you on a carousel through time, advertising, and hopefully some answers to the eternal question, Who is Don Draper?

Mad Men was created by Matthew Weiner and aired on AMC from 2007 to 2015. The show stars Jon Hamm, January Jones, Elisabeth Moss, Vincent Kartheiser, Christina Hendricks, John Slattery, Robert Morse, and many more. The opening instrumental theme heard at the beginning of this podcast is “A Beautiful Mine” by RJD2. Podcast illustration is by Jon Negroni. You can find more TYF podcasts here.

The hosts of this episode are Jon Negroni, Will Ashton, and Michael Overhulse.

We’ll be back next week to talk about Episode 2 of Mad Men, titled “Ladies Room.” Subscribe to Mad Men Men on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or wherever else you listen to podcasts.