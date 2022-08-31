House of the Dragon After Show S1 E2: “The Rouge Prince” [Podcast]

What’s that we hear? A Game of Thrones theme song? Episode 2 of House of the Dragon began with a title sequence; the new animation show’s the Targaryen family tree, but it’s set to the familiar theme song of its predecessor.

While it’s great to hear for nostalgia’s sake, the reusing of the song is a big indicator of House of the Dragon so far—namely, that the show is playing it safe. In this week’s House of the Dragon After Show, TYF film editor Jon Negroni joins me to chat about Episode 2, “The Rouge Prince.”

It’s six months later, and the political games in House of the Dragon are not quite up to par with Game of Thrones. However, Daemon (Matt Smith) proves interesting in his morally grey area while Princess Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock) holds her own when it comes to negotiation. Lord Corlys Valaryon (Steve Toussaint) begins making his own moves.

“The Rouge Prince” was written by Ryan J. Condal and directed by Greg Yaitanes. It stars Paddy Considine, Matt Smith, Rhys Ifans, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best, Milly Alcock, Emily Carey, and Sian Brooke.

If you’re interested in other Game of Thrones content on the site, you can check out our previous Game of Thrones podcast, Queen’s Landing.

House of the Dragon airs every Sunday at 8 p.m. CST on HBO and HBO Max. New episodes of House of the Dragon After Show drop every Wednesday on Spotify.