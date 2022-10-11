Mad Men Men S1E13: ‘The Wheel’ [Podcast]

We did it. We watched a full season of Mad Men. It was extremely easy (we just pressed play on a TV show 13 times). But in other ways it was difficult. We had to put our hands up to the wall and say, “We’re here…to podcast.” So this week on Mad Men Men, we discuss “The Wheel,” the 13th episode of Season 1. Pete Campbell has the opposite of baby fever. But don’t tell that to Peggy Olson. Don finds a time machine and why is Betty scheduling so many therapy sessions this week?

In case this is your first time digging into Mad Men Men, this podcast tackles Mad Men from the perspective of someone who hasn’t really watched the show, someone who went through it once a long time ago, and a superfan who watches excessively it instead of having a functional social life. You can find our previous episodes here.

AMC

Mad Men was created by Matthew Weiner and aired on AMC from 2007 to 2015. The show stars Jon Hamm, January Jones, Elisabeth Moss, Vincent Kartheiser, Christina Hendricks, John Slattery, Robert Morse, and many more. The opening instrumental theme heard at the beginning of this podcast is “A Beautiful Mine” by RJD2. Podcast illustration is by Jon Negroni. You can find more TYF podcasts here.

