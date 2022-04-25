‘Gentleman Jack’ season 2 review: A satisfying view into the domestic life of a queer marriage

HBO Max
Zofia Wijaszka

Zofia is a Los-Angeles based film and television critic with a bachelor's degree in Journalism and Social Communication with Creative Writing. She writes for AwardsWatch, Nerdist, First Showing, and, occasionally, Paste Magazine. She loves the "Scream" franchise, "Carol," and "The Haunting of Bly Manor" — pick one of these and she won't shut up about it for the next five hours. You can find her on Twitter @thefilmnerdette.

Previous ArticleAlbum Review: The Kaleidoscope Kid Releases Self-Titled LP
No Newer Articles