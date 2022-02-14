The 21 Best LGBTQ Couples on TV

It’s Valentine’s Day and we wanted to celebrate some of our favorite LGBTQ couples on television. There’s a lot of them, and we did our best. Across many genres, LGBTQ representation has risen steadily; most importantly, the love stories told only continue to become more mainstream and filled with joy. Not every fate for these couples listed are good ones, but their story nonetheless is rooted in captivating performances and some of the most romantic moments to ever grace the small screen.

Apple TV+

Sue/Emily, Dickinson

Literary lovers, unite! Though the historical relationship between Emily Dickinson and her best-friend-turned-sister-in-law Sue Gilbert is largely speculative, Dickinson packs so much passion between the two that it’s not hard to believe that each detail is real. At a time where society frowned upon the very idea of a lesbian relationship, Emily and Sue had to share their love through stolen moments of secrecy. From tender glances to fiery intimacy to delicate dedications of now-renowned poems, Sue transformed Emily from a figure of cold isolation into a warmhearted and strong-willed individual fighting for her love through her words.—Kellie Innes

NBC

Ray/Kevin, Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Brooklyn Nine-Nine had strong representation right from the start but as the show developed it truly began to find its footing in its romantic relationships. This is the case with Captain Holt and his husband, Kevin, who was often used as a means of comedy, the straight man to Holt’s straight man who made the latter look looser and emotional in comparison. They’re given a true story arc in the last season after they’ve separated due to the constraints of Holt’s job and Kevin’s unhappiness because of it. It might’ve taken too long to get a kiss shared between the two, but the show went all out on it with the romance as the two raced through the rain to reconcile.—Allyson Johnson

BBC America

Eve/Villanelle, Killing Eve

Okay, so maybe Eve and Villanelle haven’t truly consummated their relationship and, sure, if they don’t by the series end there will be no end to the barrage of angry comments. But goodness gracious does their chemistry simply burn a hole through the screen when they’re together. Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer are electric together, making their initial cat and mouse routine so enticing that it was easy to miss some of the more notable flaws of the series. What makes their dynamic even more interesting is that we aren’t waiting to solve the other or to make them better. Rather, they’re so entranced by one another that they can’t help but want to see part of the world through the other’s eyes.—Allyson Johnson

NRK

Even/Isak, Skam

Skam, the Norwegian series about a group of friends that took the internet by storm, had already had two strong seasons focusing on other characters before the release of the third. And while everyone might have their own favorite, for many, Season 3 stood out not just because of the romance but because of the character study of Isak as he came into his own and reconciled with his sexuality.

The sweet and cinematic romance between him and Even simply made it better, especially as it also addresses mental health and how to approach discussions of it with a partner. Like all of Skam, the relationship between the two was treated with frank honesty and disorienting realism, always recognizing they were teenagers and, thus, likely to make mistakes and do so in ways that didn’t instantly villainize them.—Allyson Johnson

Netflix

The Sense8s, Sense8

Sure, we should highlight the official pairs like Nomi and Amanita and Lito and Hernando and certainly, there is plenty to celebrate regarding how both relationships were depicted throughout the series with such warmth and positivity without ever resulting in cheap conflict. However, one of the greatest aspects of Sense8 was the bonds all eight members involved in the mental link.

The show took pains to express the pansexuality of its characters, expressed in not just one mental orgy sequence, but one that also closed out the entirety of the series which enveloped all of the Sense8 members along with their significant others. For a show as deliberately progressive as Sense8 and one which seeks to express the beauty found in the bonds between strangers of all walks of life, it beautifully demonstrates how love can transcend differences.—Allyson Johnson

Netflix

Ola/Lily, Sex Education

There are plenty of dynamics worth celebrating on Sex Education, romantic and otherwise, but the romance that blossoms between Ola and Lily is one of the unassuming sweetest. Between their colorful dispositions (and wardrobes) and Lily’s creative pursuits, their dynamic is curious and thoughtful as their relationship develops. They get a decent amount of time dedicated to them in season three as they explore their relationship and the communication required for it. Patricia Allison and Tanya Reynolds share tangible chemistry and the greatest aspect of their dynamic is how the show makes sure to honor both of their individual spirits while similarly leaving space for how they are suited for one another.—Allyson Johnson

HBO Max

Harley Quinn/Poison Ivy, Harley Quinn

In a series as outrageous as HBO Max’s animated series Harley Quinn, the most surprising element isn’t the old man who grotesquely transforms into an automobile, gruesome and casual murders or a talking, perpetually stoned plant, but instead, the sincerity in the burgeoning romance between Harley and Ivy.

Since the start of the series, Ivy hasn’t so much been Harley’s moral center—she has her own codes she lives by which certainly include violence—but her guiding force and greatest support. There was a love story of deep friendship and then love as, towards the end of Season 2, a drunken night saw Harley realizing her deeper feelings for her friend. There’s madness, mayhem, and shock value galore in this series, and what anchors it is this central relationship that’s allowed for far greater character growth for both characters in a show that could have rested on violence and gratuity.—Allyson Johnson

Netflix

Dani/Jamie, The Haunting of Bly Manor

Dani Clayton and Jamie Taylor’s relationship in “The Haunting of Bly Manor” was one of the best things that the audience had a chance to see last year. The incredible bond between the shy and slightly clumsy au pair and the quiet but wise groundskeeper set in the gothic horror narrative appears unrivaled, but it’s an excellent way to build tension, horror, and add a layered, complex story we won’t soon forget. That is, without a doubt, why Mike Flanagan is one of the best contemporary horror directors.

Regardless of the tragic and quite heartbreaking finale, Dani and Jamie’s love story is a true anchor of the show and means more than we can imagine, particularly for the LGBTQ+ community. It’s very personal to witness such an incredible, beautiful sapphic love story, especially being a lesbian film and television critic.—Zofia Wijaszka

Fox

Santana/Brittany, Glee

In “Glee,” we follow the lives of the New Directions members, a glee club in a Lima high school. One of the most interesting and empowering elements of the show is the budding relationship between Santana and Brittany. Their bond grows, evolves, and flourishes as the seasons’ pass. When Ryan Murphy introduced Brittany and Santana, two McKinley High School cheerleaders and members of Will Schuester’s glee club, he created one of the first diverse, female same-sex relationships on television.

By crafting and developing their relationship, the creators highlighted the challenges that members of the LGBTQ+ community face not only in their schools and workplaces but also among their family members. Re-watching the show and, specifically, their plotline now, especially in light of the tragic death of Naya Rivera, who portrayed the headstrong and empowering Santana, is a worthwhile experience. —Zofia Wijaszka

Netflix

Adora/Catra, She-Ra and the Princesses of Power

Catra and Adora’s relationship isn’t just the best ship of Netflix’s She-Ra reboot She-Ra and the Princesses of Power, it’s the heart of it. The two shared a childhood shaped by trauma and war, having grown up in the Fright Zone, trained to be soldiers in the villainous Horde army, and manipulated by their guardian and maternal figure Shadow Weaver. But Adora and deuteragonist Catra always seemed to occupy a space all their own, stealing quiet moments of tenderness amidst the harshness of their surroundings.

When She-Ra discovers the truth about who raised them and becomes the magical heroine She-Ra, her former friend Catra becomes her embittered, formidable adversary as the two find themselves on opposing sides. But even at their lowest, they always share a bond that eventually becomes powerful enough to save an entire universe, prove capable of providing support and healing after trauma, and bring us one of the most groundbreaking relationships in TV.—Andrea Thompson

Disney+

Luz/Amity, The Owl House

It was the moment that caused an entire fandom to literally fall out of their seats. Luz and Amity’s growing bond on The Owl House had quickly grown to be one of its highlights, with fans shipping the two and Amity’s arc progressing from one-note mean girl to a complex fan favorite and staunch ally to the human Luz after she finds herself in a magical, otherworldly realm and begins training as a witch.

When Amity finally got up her nerve to make a move and actually kissed Luz on the cheek, fans went wild as Disney, a company that had practically built its brand on heteronormativity, gave us a sweetly romantic relationship between two teenage girls and depicted it as perfectly normal. Luz and Amity not only attended their world’s version of prom and shared a very much not platonic dance together, they later made it official, asking each other out and becoming determinedly supportive partners to each other in a healthy LGBTQ relationship that needed no permission or even homophobic obstacles to overcome.—Andrea Thompson

The CW

Bess/Odette, Nancy Drew

Bess and Odette may have never had a chance at a happy ending, but their relationship gave both characters needed growth and allowed Odette to finally be at peace in the afterlife. As Odette shared George’s body, there was always an instability to her existence, but regardless, these two characters bring out the best in each other, with Odette helping to build up Bess’s confidence and sense of self-worth.

As Bess is the only permanent LGBTQ character on the show, this does, unfortunately, add to a string of ended relationships, but it’s still important to recognize that not every romantic relationship is endgame (looking at you Nancy Drew) but these “midgame” relationships still have beauty in them. This one ended heartbreakingly, but with Odette contributing to the lift of someone she loves and leaving behind the violence and anger she once harbored.—Amanda Reimer

Fox

Kurt/Blaine, Glee

Kurt and Blaine may have not been perfect; in fact, there were several times they clearly weren’t, but they were also one of the ships that helped young people discover themselves. Glee aired during a major resurgence of the LGBTQ rights movement, a fight that still isn’t over yet. However, their story showed the ups and downs of any couple struggling to stay together during the transition from youth to adulthood. The Warblers’ rendition of Teenage Dream is one of the most popular of the Glee covers to date, and also happens to frame a moment of queer romance. Kurt and Blaine got their happy ending and showed fans that even if things are shaky at the moment, there is still hope.—Amanda Reimer

Warner Brothers

Root/Shaw, Person of Interest

Root and Shaw are also one of those couples that were drenched in unexpected and natural chemistry. Person of Interest is hardly a romantic show and didn’t have great endings for many of its characters, so it’s not surprising that these two didn’t end up together in the end. That said, the push-and-pull dynamic between Root and Sam definitely heated up the show and definitely for the better.

Root and Shaw weren’t really sure how to go forward with their chemistry; they were emotionally-stunted outcasts, but that feeling can easily be translated to people who don’t have much experience with relationships due to their environment or other factors that make being out and queer difficult. Seeing queer relationships in genres that’s focus isn’t on romance is encouraging, and Root and Shaw definitely were buzz-worthy when they were on the air.—Amanda Reimer

Freeform

Kate/Mallory, Cruel Summer

Kate and Mallory were pleasingly unexpected in Freeform’s Cruel Summer. At first, they just appeared to have a natural chemistry which was easy to write off; after all, Kate did have a boyfriend in the 1993 timeline. However, with the final episodes of the first season, it became clear that Cruel Summer wasn’t going to make the mistake of ignoring something even if it may have not initially been planned.

Kate and Mallory kiss in some of the final moments of the season, which we now know is an anthology, placing even more meaning on the relationship in terms of Kate’s arc throughout the season. She has a happy ending, and finally feels free enough to act truly impulsively, but from the heart. Mallory may have not been a fan favorite, but she did offer Kate support and kindness through the season, and Kate offered those things as well when Jeanette often rejected her. These two are a tale of acceptance and support in the aftermath of trauma, which is why it’s one of our favorite queer ships.—Amanda Reimer

Freeform

Magnus/Alec, Shadowhunters

One’s half-angel, the other’s half-demon, but Alec and Magnus are pretty much a done deal from the moment they meet each other early in Season 1 of Freeform’s Shadowhunters, a television adaptation of Cassandra Clare’s Mortal Instruments series. Despite coming from two very different worlds, the strength in Alec and Magnus’ relationship lies in their communication, dedication, and loyalty to each other. Sure, they might hit a few roadblocks over the three seasons of the show’s run, including but not limited to very dumb demon deals and lying about very important things that might put an entire group of people’s life at risk, but hey, they make it through. They also really know how to throw weddings.—Katey Stoetzel

The CW

Michael/Alex, Roswell, New Mexico

One’s an alien, the other’s a human … ugh, you get it. Michael Guerin and Alex Manes may hook up in Roswell, New Mexico‘s pilot episode, but they take a very long while finding their way back to each other by mid-Season 3. There’s a lot of baggage following these two—from homophobic fathers, alien secrets, to misguided threesomes with their mutual best friend, Michael and Alex seem to go through it all.

It’s a frustrating rollercoaster but it’s worth it to watch them both grow individually and shed their shared trauma so they can move forward together toward better days. Roswell, New Mexico is basically an alien soap opera, so who knows how long the happiness they found at the end of Season 3 will last. Here’s hoping they stick together in whatever alien drama finds them next.—Katey Stoetzel

HBO Max

Greta/Riley, Genera+ion

Probably one of the sweetest couples to ever grace television that still manages to make you cry. Greta and Riley don’t know what they want during the 16 episodes of Generation’s run. But that’s what’s great with a show about queer high schoolers—they’re allowed to not fully understand yet. Riley and Greta’s mutual affection for each other is clear from the start, but Riley’s never been with a girl before, and Greta’s not sure about taking the next step at all.

Generation‘s cancellation is unfortunate since we can’t see these two officially be together, but the show’s finale did give us a love declaration, and a moment that affirms Greta’s asexuality—though she doesn’t use the label, she’s proud and she’s confident in where she stands when it comes to sex, and makes it clear that her love for Riley is as real as it gets. What more could you want? (I mean, another 3 seasons ASAP).—Katey Stoetzel

Apple TV+

Dana/Rachel, Mythic Quest

Dana and Rachel’s slow burn romance in the testing room of the Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet office has been a sweet relief from the toxic management from Ian and Poppy on Mythic Quest. Seriously, Rachel and Dana are probably the sanest people in this office. They’re officially together in Season 2, where their responsibilities at the video game company get larger and the two navigate the next steps in their professional and personal lives. And even though they sometimes gett roped into Ian and Poppy’s shenanigans, they’re able to push through whatever corporate America throws at them next.—Katey Stoetzel

Fox

Carlos/TK, 911: Lone Star

TK and Carlos have been through a lot. Their rocky beginning in Season 1 meant they were never on the same page about what their relationship was until Season 1’s finale, and all it took was a solar storm to solidify many life decisions for TK. What’s great about 911: Lone Star is how unassuming it is with its queer representation—notable for a show about first responders in the very traditionally masculine setting of the firehouse.

Now in Season 3, TK and Carlos’ relationship is one of the staples of the show, and despite that little off-screen breakup drama that happened in between Seasons 2 and 3, the aftermath of which we had to deal with for 4 episodes in a row, they seem to be pretty solid. There might be some troubling times ahead—TK’s addiction issues might rise to the surface again if episode synopsises are anything to go by—but after that ice storm and hypothermia plotline, they can pretty much get through anything. Now if only TK can stay out of the hospital long enough for them to have an actual conversation, that would be great.—Katey Stoetzel

Syfy

Quentin/Eliot, The Magicians

Is it canon if it only happened in an alternate timeline in the past? Quentin and Eliot is probably the one couple on television that is constantly on my mind. It’s the what-if of it all. What if their relationship was important enough to explore further? What if Quentin didn’t die at the end of Season 4? This one hurts, but when Quentin and Eliot were on screen together, they were magic.

To answer the question above, of course it’s canon. But that’s the problem with The Magicians—most of its revolutionary queer representation happens in mind scapes or alternate universes. While Season 3’s “A Life in a Day” gives us the best Quentin/Eliot content of the whole show, and Season 4’s corresponding “Escape from the Happy Place” confirmed what that Season 3 episode left behind, it still stings to know the core of their relationship happened in a bubble. When it came time to deal with it in the real world, Quentin was killed off, and Eliot was forced to confront his feelings while he mourned him. But for 3 and a half seasons, these best friends were inseparable, and while their love for each other was subtle, it was undeniable.—Katey Stoetzel