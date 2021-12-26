Video Games

The Top 12 Indie Games of 2021

TYF Staff

We're just a bunch of young folks writing about film, TV, music, books & video games. Sometimes we do group posts or posts from visiting writers like the one you just read. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram: @TheYoungFolks

Previous Article'Benedetta' review: A righteous, erotic exploration of sexuality and conviction
Next Article'The Matrix Resurrections' spoiler review: Lana Wachowski returns with a sincere reconstruction of her own legacy